I Square Enix senaste ekonomisk rapporten som går igenom året fram till sista mars berättar VDn Yosuke Matsuda att de är besvikna över Forspokens försäljning. Han berättar även att de är besvikna på försäljningen över en rad mindre rollspels-titlar som släppts under året.
Net sales declined YoY in the HD Games sub-segment, partly because the release of major titles a year earlier had created a challenging YoY hurdle, but also because many of the new small and mid-sized titles we launched this year did not perform as well as we had expected.
Han benämner då ingen specifik titel, men gissningsvis handlar det om spel som Star Ocean The Divine Force, Harvestella, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII och Tactics Ogre: Reborn. På sida 6 i rapporten nämner han dock specifikt AAA-spelet Forspoken och missnöjet över dess försäljning.
Sedan rapporten har Square Enix släppts Thetrhythm: Final Bar Line och Octopath Traveler II, så dessa räknas då inte med. Vad tycker ni om de titlar Square Enix släppt under året?