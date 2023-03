Any animations not made in-house are from the Epic Marketplace and have been up there for years, rigged to an Epic Skeleton. We've heard this comment before, but you can buy the animations yourself if you want as they are publicly available and have been for a long time. Any other question or concern should be taken up with Epic themselves. We're willing to rework things if there's something amiss going on in the marketplace but we've received no notification from Epic and we too are their customers. The marketplace was used to fill in generic art and was still edited to fit in the general needs of the art direction - about 10% of the total game art is from there.