► Africa in Miniature: A new world of possibilities set in the African Continent. The first Content Creator Pack from long-time Cities fan, 3D Artist Setonji "Prince Set" Hotonu allows you to explore Africa’s exceptionally diverse architecture, vibrant colors, and unique urban mix. Africa In Miniature includes a total of 28 new buildings inspired by the existing urban masterpieces and unique architectural concepts.

► Sports Venues: Sports season never ends in this Content Creator Pack by community modder BadPeanut. From unique stadiums to community sports parks, this Content Creator Pack has everything you need to satisfy your City’s needs for sports! All large stadiums have realistic football, baseball, and American football animation - plus some new cool stats for you to look at.

► Shopping Malls: It’s time for some retail extravaganza! With the Content Creator Pack “Shopping Malls” by community modder KingLeno you can bring your shopping experience to the next level, adding a variety of shopping malls to your City. This content creator pack offers more than 60 assets, including department stores, shopping plazas, and fast food restaurants to populate your Shopping areas.