"When the game development was just starting out, I had the idea in mind that gamers these days are really busy with other things, so I wanted them to be able to at least aim to complete the story,"

"I thought making the game something you can complete in about 20 hours would make sense, but more and more just got packed in."

"You’ll see the entirety of Clive’s way of life, and the game will probably take about 35 hours to clear. If we include side content, it’ll be double that amount."