Enligt Hiroshi Takai och producenten Naoki Yoshida ska det ungefär ta runt 35 timmar att klara ut hela Final Fantasy 16s huvud-story. De satsade på en speltid på runt 20 timmar, men lade in lite extra material och landade därför på 35 timmar. Så här sa de angående speltiden till tidningen Famitsu översatt av aitaikimochi:
"When the game development was just starting out, I had the idea in mind that gamers these days are really busy with other things, so I wanted them to be able to at least aim to complete the story,"
"I thought making the game something you can complete in about 20 hours would make sense, but more and more just got packed in."
"You’ll see the entirety of Clive’s way of life, and the game will probably take about 35 hours to clear. If we include side content, it’ll be double that amount."
Så om man gör alla sidogrejor i spelet kommer man upp i runda 70-80 timmars speltid löst räknat. Vad tycker ni om speltiden, låter den rimlig?
Final Fantasy 16 slöpps till PS5 den 22:a juni.