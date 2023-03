Deimos Mk IV Blaze Force Sword - Force Sword with a focus on single target damage and precision stab attacks.

Illisi Mk V Blaze Force Sword - Force Sword with a focus on horde management. When charged with Warp Energy it cuts through groups of enemies with increased power.

"Brunt's Pride" Mk II Bully Club - A more basic Vanguard and Relentless move set that can be mixed up with slaps and punches.

"Brunt's Basher" Mk IIIb Bully Club - Send opponents flying with tanky uppercut swings or strike them down with lethal Strikedown combos.

Munitorum Mk VI Power Sword - A Power Sword with a more varied moveset.

Ironhelm Mk IV Thunder Hammer - A Thunderhammer slightly more capable of dealing with several enemies. It can cleave through multiple light enemies before dealing the obliterating blow while activated.

Gorgonum Mk IV Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber - An even heavier Heavy Stubber. Hard hitting, slow rate of fire.

Achlys Mk VII Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber - A relatively light twin-linked Heavy Stubber that has increased mobility and is preferably used at a shorter range.

Agripinaa Mk VII Combat Shotgun - An accurate and fast-firing long-range Combat Shotgun with a boost to weak spot damage. It can also be loaded with a powerful and hard-hitting single-shot slug round.