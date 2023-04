"…advertising is surreptitiously pushed in front of millions of consumers, including more than 25 million children and adolescents, by a multitude of companies and their avatar influencers. Such digital deception is possible because Roblox has failed to establish any meaningful guardrails to ensure compliance with truth in advertising laws."

"children on Roblox are not blocked from all advertising material; they are only blocked from advertisements by 3 marketers who have responsibly selected an older age range to correspond with their advergames."