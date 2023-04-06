"Shortly after the completion of the Design Bible, I resumed talks with Electronic Arts regarding our efforts to get a new game made,"

"They were presented with the Design Bible and a Production Plan (produced in collaboration with Virtuos Games) outlining the schedule, budget, team, and design for the new game's production.”

"On the question of licensing, they replied that Alice is an important part of EA’s overall game catalogue, and selling or licensing it isn’t something they’re prepared to do right now,"

"At this point, we have exhausted every option for getting a new Alice game made. With those answers from EA, there is no other way forward with the project."