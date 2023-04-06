Utvecklaren American McGee har försökt pitcha ett tredje Alice-spel till EA, men fått blankt nej. McGee’s två speladaptioner om Alice i Underlandet har fått något av en kultstatus och många har önskat sig ett tredje spel i serien McGee hade en ide på ett tredje spel som skulle heta Alice: Asylum, men EA äger licensen och har dessvärre sagt nej till spelet. EA var inte heller villiga att sälja eller ge licensen till McGee trots att de inte verkar göra något med den. McGee skrev fljande på sin Pateron om situationen.
"Shortly after the completion of the Design Bible, I resumed talks with Electronic Arts regarding our efforts to get a new game made,"
"They were presented with the Design Bible and a Production Plan (produced in collaboration with Virtuos Games) outlining the schedule, budget, team, and design for the new game's production.”
"On the question of licensing, they replied that Alice is an important part of EA’s overall game catalogue, and selling or licensing it isn’t something they’re prepared to do right now,"
"At this point, we have exhausted every option for getting a new Alice game made. With those answers from EA, there is no other way forward with the project."
Så inget mer Alice för oss alltså vilket undertecknad tycker är otroligt synd. Vad tycker ni?