Any character progress made during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will not carry over to Server Slam. Additionally, any character progress made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch.

Players may level up their characters to Level 20, after which you will cease to gain Ability Points, but can continue to slay demons and earn alluring gear.

The Legendary Item drop rate has been altered to reflect the drop rate that will be present in the launch version of Diablo IV.