The Division 2 fortsätter, fortsätter och – fortsätter. Japp, när Ubisoft snackade om framtiden för The Division visade det sig att tvåan har en viktig roll att spela. Något som förmodligen de flesta räknat med. Och mycket riktigt: spelet från 2019 kommer att få ett femte år med innehåll.
Däremot är det "osannolikt" att vi kommer att få se särskilda versioner till Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X|S. Att dra "full nytta" av current-gen är inget man vill göra då man i så fall skulle lämna old-gen i kölvattnet. Yannick Banchereau, creative director, berättar för MP1st:
If we really wanted to take full advantage of those, since we only have one version of the game that is available on all platforms, taking full advantage of those would mean that the game would no longer be available on the old generations.
Man är "inte redo" att lämna old-gen-spelarna bakom sig, slår Banchereau fast. Nu har man ambitionen att för varje uppdatering se till att spelet fortsätter flyta bra på PS4 och Xbox One. På Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X|S finns alternativet att välja 60 fps, men ingen annan "lyx".
Kanske rimligt om Massive håller på sig till The Division 3 – som vi inte vet ett jota om.
Om femte året för The Division 2 vet vi desto mer. Info och roadmap undertill.
► Season 1: Broken Wings (June)
The key focus of The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1 is split between a new twist on the Manhunts game mode, and the introduction of Descent. The latter is a new rogue-lite style mode that will be free for all players.
There will also be a continued rebuild of the Castle Settlement, where players will worth together to restore the landmark to its former glory.
Finally, a Splinter Cell themed outfit will be available to unlock within the Broken Wings battle pass, which will certainly draw the attention of many players.
► Season 2: Puppeteers
At the forefront of Season 2 is a new Incursion, which will take players to Meret Estate to face the Cleaners once again in a grand battle.
► Season 3: Vanguard
A return to New York City is on the cards in Season 3 of The Division 2's Year 5 schedule, where new revelations about Aaron Keener and the Rogues will be uncovered.
► Season 4: Black Diamond
The final season of Year 5 will introduce a completely new story DLC, bringing new zones, main missions, and a fresh endgame structure to the game that fans are sure to love.