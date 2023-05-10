Nyligen släppte Warner Bros. sin kvartalsrapport där det slogs fast att, japp, Hogwarts Legacy är en kassako. Spel har sålts för över 10 miljarder kronor och Warner Bros. Discovery-vd:n David Zaslav ser att studion har ett gyllene läge för en rad olika varumärken – som de dessutom äger.
The real differentiator for us as a company is that we own our IP. We may be the only media company that owns, whether it be the DC universe, Harry Potter, all the content that we own, Game of Thrones, that's for us to deploy. I think that's particularly important strategically.
Det Warner gjorde med Hogwarts Legacy kan man göra med Superman, menar Zaslav. Filmen Superman Legacy planeras för 2025 och även om vd:n är noga med att inte avslöja något, låter det som att hjulen snurrar. Det finns stora pengar att tjäna på spel som bygger på Superman.
Detta framkommer i samtal med investerare.
When we launch a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there's this in-betweener. It may be in the next couple of years that we launch a Superman movie and... people spend more time and there's more economics of people just hanging out in the Superman world and universe.
Det är Superman Zaslav använder som exempel. När nya filmen släpps kan man stilla ett begär genom att släppa spel. Fler människor kommer lockas av Superman inom ett par år slår han fast.
Och det finns en ekonomisk vinning i att låta interna studior ta hand om spelen.
As technology develops, and given the amount of time that people spend on gaming, we don't want to be in the motion picture and longform storytelling business and have somebody else in the business of hanging out in those worlds. Those worlds are going to be quite profitable in the years ahead.
Ingenting bekräftas, men det låter ju som om Warner går igång på idén med Superman-spel.