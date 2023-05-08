Att Jack Black är gillar spel har nog inte undgått någon, med den egna Youtube-kanalen Jablinsky Games, röstskådespel i spel som Brütal Legend och dessutom rollen som självaste Bowser i Super Mario Bros-filmen. Men han är ju även artist i bandet Tenacious D, och deras senaste alster handlar om just spel.
Låten heter passande nog Video Games och handlar kort och gott om att rättfärdiga (för sig själv och andra) att man som vuxen fortfarande spelar spel. Red Dead Redemption 2 är till exempel inte ett spel, utan en "fantastisk resa genom Amerikas historia".
Det finns en del andra referenser till spelvärlden i låten och videon, som ni ser ovan. Låttexten läser ni nedan.
I don't play video games no more, I never play video games
Except for a little bit of God of War, I never play video games
Maybe a once in a while, a little bit of Fallout 4
But that's okay, not right now, I got things to do
'Cause I don't play video games no more, never play video games
But Red Dead Redemption 2, that is not a game
It's an incredible journey through old American history
Fighting for your life and fighting for your family
Try to live your days with honor and integrity
That's not a game, that's an adult thing
That's not a game at all, that's like fuckin' Shakespeare
Free gee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee...
You know I don't play video games no more, tiny bit of video game
I guess I still play fuckin' video game, yee haw
That it, that's the one
It's on the album