I don't play video games no more, I never play video games

Except for a little bit of God of War, I never play video games

Maybe a once in a while, a little bit of Fallout 4

But that's okay, not right now, I got things to do

'Cause I don't play video games no more, never play video games

But Red Dead Redemption 2, that is not a game

It's an incredible journey through old American history

Fighting for your life and fighting for your family

Try to live your days with honor and integrity

That's not a game, that's an adult thing

That's not a game at all, that's like fuckin' Shakespeare

Free gee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee dee, tee dee...

You know I don't play video games no more, tiny bit of video game

I guess I still play fuckin' video game, yee haw

That it, that's the one

It's on the album