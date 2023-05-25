Det är redan vida känt att Nintendo är väldigt överbeskyddande när det gäller sin spelkatalog. Genom historien har detta också riktats mot emulatorer för att förhindra piratkopiering. Detta handlar inte bara om nya spel utan de slåss även med näbbar och klor för att behålla den digitala kontrollen över sina äldre titlar.
Siktet riktas nu mot emulatorn Dolphin, en DMCA har nämligen skickats till Valve angående att Dolphin och att emulatorn ska tas bort från affären på Steam.
"Because the Dolphin emulator violates Nintendo's intellectual property rights, including but not limited to its rights under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)'s Anti-Circumvention and AntiTrafficking provisions, 17 U.S.C. § 1201, we provide this notice to you of your obligation to remove the offering of the Dolphin emulator from the Steam store,"
På Dolphins websida skriver utvecklarna att de skjuter upp lanseringen av emulatorn på Steam på obestämd tid.
"It is with much disappointment that we have to announce that the Dolphin on Steam release has been indefinitely postponed,"
"We were notified by Valve that Nintendo has issued a DMCA against Dolphin's Steam page, and have removed Dolphin from Steam until the matter is settled. We are currently investigating our options and will have a more in-depth response in the near future."
Man kan ju förstås tycka vad man vill om detta, men det är nog inte speciellt troligt att vi får se Dolphin på Steam i framtiden till alla Steam Deck-ägares stora förtret.