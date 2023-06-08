Summer Game Fests öppningsshow har kommit och gått, och nedan finner ni (förhoppningsvis) samtliga trailers som visades. Det blev en hel del spel som visades upp, men några av de väntade storspelen lyste med sin frånvaro.
Summer Game Fest är dock inte slut, utan fortsätter fram till den 12:e med lite olika shower från bland andra Capcom och Devolver Digital.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown World
Mortal Kombat 1
Path of Exile 2
Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6
Dead by Daylight
The Witcher Season 3
Sonic Superstars
Honkai: Star Rail
Lies of P
Sand Land
Throne and Liberty
Alan Wake 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Yes, Your Grace
Toxic Commando
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Like a Dragon
Under The Waves
Call of Duty Season 4
Fae Farm
Lysfangha The Time Shift Warrior
Spider-Man 2
Immortals of Aveum
Fortnite Wilds
Witchfire
Remnant 2
Party Animals
Crash Team Ultimate
Twister Metal
Star Trek Infinite
Stelaris Nexus
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth