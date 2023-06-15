Four of the top ten over the year have been PS Studios titles, whether that's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and even Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, which only joined recently – that's climbing very quickly and growing month-on-month. These exclusive titles are really what's resonating. It's bringing people in.

We're happy with our strategy. Putting games in a bit later in the life cycle has meant that we can reach more customers 12, 18, 24 months after they have released. We're seeing customers still get excited about those games and jumping in. For us, that's working.