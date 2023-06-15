Det har gått ett år sedan Playstation Plus gjordes om till en tjänst med tre prisnivåer. Och Sony är nöjda med sin nuvarande strategi, vilket innebär att de inte kommer börja lansera de egna spelen på PS Plus samma dag som de börjar säljas. Alltså: man tänker inte kopiera Microsoft och Xbox Game Pass.
Nick Maguire, chef för Playstations prenumerationstjänst, förklarar för Games Industry att fyra av det senaste årets mest populära PS Plus-titlar är egna spel, exempelvis Miles Morales och Horizon Forbidden West. Men trots det föredrar man att vänta med att göra dem tillgängliga för PS Plus-prenumeranter, och skälet är att det håller intresset för spelen högt under längre tid.
Four of the top ten over the year have been PS Studios titles, whether that's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and even Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, which only joined recently – that's climbing very quickly and growing month-on-month. These exclusive titles are really what's resonating. It's bringing people in.
We're happy with our strategy. Putting games in a bit later in the life cycle has meant that we can reach more customers 12, 18, 24 months after they have released. We're seeing customers still get excited about those games and jumping in. For us, that's working.
Men ingen regel utan undantag. Förra året släpptes Stray på PS Plus samma dag som det släpptes, och det kan hända igen framöver, säger Maguire. Men det verkar inte bli någon vana.
Occasionally, there will be an opportunity to invest in a day-and-date like Stray and we will jump on those when they come in. But for us, letting those [first-party] games go out to the platform outside the service first… that's working and that will continue to be our strategy moving forward.