Det har uppdagats att Bioware lämnar sitt MMO-spel Star Wars: The Old Republic till utvecklarna Broadsword. När utvecklare gör detta brukar det vara ett litet tecken på att spelet försätts i respirator och kanske sjunger på sista versen - i alla fall vad gällande MMO-spel. Bioware försäkrar dock att spelet inte kommer stängas ned. På frågan om spelet försätts i så kallat ”maintence mode” säger Biowares Keith Kanneg så här:
”Absolutely not.”
"As I've said before, we are working on future plans including more story and modernisation initiatives for the game. We've upgraded the game to 64-bit, and are working on moving the servers to the cloud, and there are more content and tech updates on the way.
"Moving to a third party studio would allow us a lot of creative freedom, and we're very much looking forward to the opportunities that will be open to us."
"I know that when something like this happens it can bring on feelings of doom and gloom,"
"This isn't the beginning of the end, this truly is a new beginning for us. As you can imagine there are quite a few moving parts right now but we have a lot to talk about in our future."
Star Wars: The Old Republic firade 10 år 2021 och är ett av MMO-spelen som trots alla odds lyckats överleva på sidan om titanen World of Warcraft. Oavsett vad som händer med spelet så är över 10 års existerande för ett MMO imponerade.