”Absolutely not.”

"As I've said before, we are working on future plans including more story and modernisation initiatives for the game. We've upgraded the game to 64-bit, and are working on moving the servers to the cloud, and there are more content and tech updates on the way.

"Moving to a third party studio would allow us a lot of creative freedom, and we're very much looking forward to the opportunities that will be open to us."

"I know that when something like this happens it can bring on feelings of doom and gloom,"

"This isn't the beginning of the end, this truly is a new beginning for us. As you can imagine there are quite a few moving parts right now but we have a lot to talk about in our future."