Square Enix populära MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 släpps på Xbox Series senare i år. Nyheten utannonserades i Los Angeles på Final Fantasy Fan Fest med självaste Phil Spencer själv på scenen.
Spencer sa så här på scenen till Yoshida.
"What I really appreciate about you and your team is that you put the player in the centre of everything you do,"
"At Xbox we share a very similar spirit."
Xbox-versionen släppas i höst till Series X och S. X kommer ha 4K och snabbare laddningstider. Båda versionerna kommer givetvis ha cross-play-möjligheter över samtliga plattformar.