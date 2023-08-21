För ett år sedan sa Denuvo att deras teknik för att förhindra piratkpiering var på väg till Nintendo Switch. Nu har så skett – Denuvo finns tillgängligt på Nintendos utvecklarportal så att spelutvecklare kan använda det för att förhindra emulering av Switch-spel på pc.
The Nintendo Developer Portal offers documentation, tools and other useful materials for the development of software for Nintendo consoles. Denuvo is the first security partner added to the portal, where developers are now able to access the Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, a revolutionary technology to protect games launching on Nintendo Switch from piracy.
Denuvo antyder att det varit fritt fram att emulera Switch-spel på pc.
Even if a game is protected against piracy on its PC version, the version released on Nintendo Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC, therefore bypassing the strong protections offered on the PC version. This can happen with any of the numerous games available on Nintendo Switch.
Tjänsten är det första antipiratverktyget som finns tillgängligt till Nintendo-spel. Man säger att tekniken integreras sömlöst och inte kommer påverka spelupplevelsen. Företagets pc-lösningar brukar då och då få massiv kritik för att påverka prestandan negativt. Hur väl det stämmer ska vi låta vara osagt.