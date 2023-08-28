Performance and Stability Fixes

Fixed crash that could appear when repeatedly loading some saves inside of ships.

Fixed rare crash that could occur when viewing the credits after completing the game.

Improved stability related to suspending and resuming the game. (Xbox Series X/S)

Visual Fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause textures to degrade unnecessarily. (Xbox Series S)

Fixed an issue that would cause an undesirable texture blend near the coastline.

Fixed an issue where rarely in certain views white flashing boxes could appear in the Handscanner.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.

Improved distant object appearance when transitioning to the surface of a planet.

Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.

Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.

Fixed some issues that would prevent touch-down points from turning red in Ship Builder.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to appear incorrectly when equipping items.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Isolation skill from behaving as intended.

Adjusted the distance the player is able to access and store cargo in their ship.