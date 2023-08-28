Två dagar, sen smygstart-smäller det för de som förhandsbokat de dyrare utgåvorna av Starfield, medan resten får vänta till den 6 september. Men även om spelet "gått guld" så fortsätter givetvis Bethesda att arbeta för fulla muggar på det, och nu kan vi ha fått en titt på vad den första patchen till spelet innehåller.
Det är Tom Henderson på Insider Gaming (spoilervarning) som säger sig ha sett ett dokument som visar vad early access-patchen ska inkludera, och dokumentet ifråga sägs även slå fast att Starfield kan köras på både Steam Deck och ROG Ally om de har rätt drivrutiner, men att hårdvara under spelets minimikrav kan räkna med en sämre upplevelse.
Utöver sedvanliga prestanda- och stabilitetsfixar sägs patchen även fixa lite struligheter med vissa uppdrag (läs "Quest Fixes"-delen nedan på egen risk om du är känslig för spoilers), att följeslagare får för sig att sväva i luften och på vilket avstånd vi kan komma åt vårt skepps lastutrymme, för att nämna ett fåtal exempel.
Starfield smygsläpps alltså 1 september och på riktigt den 6 september (starttider här), och nu kan man även ladda ner spelet på förhand på både Xbox och pc.
Performance and Stability Fixes
Improved stability related to suspending and resuming the game. (Xbox Series X/S)
Fixed rare crash that could occur when viewing the credits after completing the game.
Fixed crash that could appear when repeatedly loading some saves inside of ships.
Various stability and performance improvements.
Visual Fixes
Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.
Improved distant object appearance when transitioning to the surface of a planet.
Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.
Fixed an issue where rarely in certain views white flashing boxes could appear in the Handscanner.
Fixed an issue that would cause an undesirable texture blend near the coastline.
Fixed an issue that would cause textures to degrade unnecessarily. (Xbox Series S)
Gameplay Fixes
Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.
Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.
Fixed some issues that would prevent touch-down points from turning red in Ship Builder.
Fixed an issue that could cause the player to appear incorrectly when equipping items.
Addressed an issue that could prevent the Isolation skill from behaving as intended.
Adjusted the distance the player is able to access and store cargo in their ship.
Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a long delay on the Press any button screen.
Quest Fixes
Fixed rare issue that could cause ship patrols not to appear for “First to Fight, First to Die.”
Addressed a rare issue where the Contraband scan would not occur potentially preventing landing at New Atlantis.
Fixed an unlikely issue that could prevent landing at New Atlantis during “Deep Cover.”
Fixed an issue that could prevent Heat Leeches from counting as killed after completing “A Legacy Forged.”
Fixed how a location would appear near a hidden Earth landmark.
Fixed a rare issue that could potentially trap the player in The Facility.
Addressed an infrequent issue where a Spacer Ship didn’t correctly appear for a radiant quest.
Fixed an unlikely issue that could appear during “Revelation” depending on how the player interacted with the Emissary.
Addressed an issue with the Deimos Slim bottom ship module that is used on the Razorleaf.
Fixed rare issue that could prevent companions from accompanying the player after “No Sudden Moves”.
Addressed a rare issue that could impact “Power from Beyond.”