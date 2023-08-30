Vid sidan av action-RPG-giganten Diablo fortsätter Grim Dawn sin jakt på bättre loot. Och framöver kommer det göras i en ny, storväxt expansion vid namn Fangs of Asterkarn.
Expansionen lockar med mängder av nyheter (se vad nedan), bland annat ett svårare spelläge som lovar att göra kampanjen rejält utmanande. Dessutom blir det nya kapitel, miljöer, med mera.
Expansionen är tänkt att släppas under 2024, men utvecklarna antyder att det kan bli tidigare. Priset ska bli ungefär detsamma som för de tidigare två expansionerna, som för övrigt krävs för att lira den nya. Detsamma gör förstås grundspelet.
Vi gav Grim Dawn en fyra i betyg. Läs recensionen här.
Key Features
Conquer the Ascendant Game Mode – turn the campaign world into a challenge worthy of ascendant demigods, with every dungeon and boss encounter sure to test your limits.
A Transformative 10th Mastery – become a frenzied force of destruction upon the battlefield capable of shapeshifting into vicious beastlike forms. The new Berserker mastery brings the total number of mastery combinations to an astounding 45!
A New Chapter of Cairn Unfolds – journey West into the rugged wilderness of Asterkarn and contend with the mighty Kurn. Discover the dark legacy that continues to haunt these nomadic people and again drives them East, towards renewed conflict.
New Environments – trek across the glorious snowy peaks of Asterkarn, delve into frozen caverns, and explore ancient forest valleys and breathtaking hot springs as you seek to purge the corruption tainting this idyllic landscape.
Potion Customization – alter your potions to suit your playstyle. Turn them into powerful tonics that restore your character’s vitality, or have them provide powerful unique buffs and effects.
Affix Transmutation – reroll your rare and magic items to perfect your equipment.
Crucible Expanded – delve deeper into the Crucible’s challenges with thirty additional waves (requires the Crucible DLC).
The Shattered Realm Grows – discover new regions and boss arenas being slowly consumed within the Shattered Realm’s unstable infinity.
Discover Hundreds of New Items – a veritable vault of treasures awaits you with hundreds of new Monster Infrequents, Epic items, and unique Legendary items!
Awaken Epic Items – unleash the true potential of many Epic items to turn them into powerful implements worthy of Legends!
Two Factions – parlay with the Kurn tribes and aid them in rekindling old alliances as you contend with the darker side of their bloody history.
Tackle New Foes – test your mettle against new super bosses and additional Nemesis bosses for old factions. Five new hero monster archetypes populate the entirety of Cairn alongside older additions.
Two New Rogue-Like Dungeons – two new roguelike dungeons will be introduced with free content updates for the Fangs of Asterkarn expansion.
New Mastery
Berserker
Berserkers are the brutal unflinching defenders of Asterkarn that have embraced the beast god Mogdrogen’s gifts to shapeshift into ferocious beastlike forms. They harness the bitter unforgiving winds of Asterkarn to infuse their weapons and shatter their foes. When they are not assuming their wereforms, Berserkers bring down their prey in savage dual weapon combat, but any weapon can prove deadly in their capable hands, or talons.