Conquer the Ascendant Game Mode – turn the campaign world into a challenge worthy of ascendant demigods, with every dungeon and boss encounter sure to test your limits.

A Transformative 10th Mastery – become a frenzied force of destruction upon the battlefield capable of shapeshifting into vicious beastlike forms. The new Berserker mastery brings the total number of mastery combinations to an astounding 45!

A New Chapter of Cairn Unfolds – journey West into the rugged wilderness of Asterkarn and contend with the mighty Kurn. Discover the dark legacy that continues to haunt these nomadic people and again drives them East, towards renewed conflict.

New Environments – trek across the glorious snowy peaks of Asterkarn, delve into frozen caverns, and explore ancient forest valleys and breathtaking hot springs as you seek to purge the corruption tainting this idyllic landscape.

Potion Customization – alter your potions to suit your playstyle. Turn them into powerful tonics that restore your character’s vitality, or have them provide powerful unique buffs and effects.

Affix Transmutation – reroll your rare and magic items to perfect your equipment.

Crucible Expanded – delve deeper into the Crucible’s challenges with thirty additional waves (requires the Crucible DLC).

The Shattered Realm Grows – discover new regions and boss arenas being slowly consumed within the Shattered Realm’s unstable infinity.

Discover Hundreds of New Items – a veritable vault of treasures awaits you with hundreds of new Monster Infrequents, Epic items, and unique Legendary items!

Awaken Epic Items – unleash the true potential of many Epic items to turn them into powerful implements worthy of Legends!

Two Factions – parlay with the Kurn tribes and aid them in rekindling old alliances as you contend with the darker side of their bloody history.

Tackle New Foes – test your mettle against new super bosses and additional Nemesis bosses for old factions. Five new hero monster archetypes populate the entirety of Cairn alongside older additions.