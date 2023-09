Instead of being a newly formed Thinblood vampire finding their place in Seattle’s vampiric politics, the protagonist is a more experienced elder vampire new to Seattle. The developer change also came alongside an upgrade from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. Regarding gameplay and combat, Bloodlines 2 is still a first-person game and gives players various combat options and abilities adapted from Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition. Plus, players will need to keep up the titular Masquerade by not exposing themselves as a vampire in public; there will be narrative consequences if they do.