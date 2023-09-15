Gårdagen var full av spelnyheter, och en hel del av dem stod Nintendo för under sin Nintendo Direct-show. Vi fick bland annat en avtäckning av Princess Peach: Showtime! och gott om tittar på äldre Mario-spel som ska remastras och piffas till, som Paper Mario och Super Mario RPG.
Vi fick även reda på att F-Zero ska göra storartad comeback i form av ett battle royale-racingspel där de
100 99 deltagarna blir utslagna en efter en – allt i ljuvlig SNES-grafik.
Dave the Diver har i sin tur fått en demo inför Switch-släppet den 26 oktober, medan fjolårsfavoriten Trombone Champ nu är släppt på konsolen.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Horizon Chase 2
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories
F-Zero 99
Super Mario RPG
Another Code: Recollection
Princess Peach: Showtime!
SaGa Emerald Beyond
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Detective Pikachu Returns
Trombone Champ
Battle Crush
Wartales
Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
WarioWare: Move It!
Eastward: Octopia
Wargroove 2
Dave the Diver
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 6
Among Us - New Map "The Fungle"
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC