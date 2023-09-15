Gårdagen var full av spelnyheter, och en hel del av dem stod Nintendo för under sin Nintendo Direct-show. Vi fick bland annat en avtäckning av Princess Peach: Showtime! och gott om tittar på äldre Mario-spel som ska remastras och piffas till, som Paper Mario och Super Mario RPG.

Vi fick även reda på att F-Zero ska göra storartad comeback i form av ett battle royale-racingspel där de 100 99 deltagarna blir utslagna en efter en – allt i ljuvlig SNES-grafik.

Dave the Diver har i sin tur fått en demo inför Switch-släppet den 26 oktober, medan fjolårsfavoriten Trombone Champ nu är släppt på konsolen.

