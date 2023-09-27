Fortnite- och Unreal Engine-skaparna Epic Games har sagt upp 830 medarbetare, eller 16 procent av personalstyrkan.
Företaget har en tid haft alldeles för höga omkostnader, skriver grundaren och vd:n Tim Sweeney. Den finansiella planen var att Fortnite-satsningar skulle dra in tillräckligt med pengar, men det har alltså inte fungerat.
For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators. I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.
Åtgärder som anställningsstopp och bantningsåtgärder har inte räckt för att täcka omkostnaderna, varför man nu tvingas säga upp folk. Man gör sig också av med ett par sidoverksamheter. Sweeney spår att detta räcker för att få företaget på god fot igen.
Nedskärningarna ska inte inverka negativt på företagets kärnverksamhet. Sweeney tillägger att två tredjedelar av de som fått gå är från andra områden än "core development".
We're cutting costs without breaking development or our core lines of businesses so we can continue to focus on our ambitious plans. About two-thirds of the layoffs were in teams outside of core development. Some of our products and initiatives will land on schedule, and some may not ship when planned because they are under-resourced for the time being. We’re ok with the schedule tradeoff if it means holding on to our ability to achieve our goals, get to the other side of profitability and become a leading metaverse company.
Företaget har i snart tre års tid gett bort minst ett spel i veckan via Epic-klienten. Ofta handlar det om mindre titlar, men man har skänkt bort spel som GTA V, Death Stranding, Fallout: New Vegas och Control. Sweeney säger inget om denna del av verksamheten, så vi får anta att det kommer fortsätta ett tag till.