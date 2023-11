"The Core Rulebook is thematically set alongside Diablo 4, with future tabletop supplements planned throughout Diablo’s timeline. Moreover, the TTRPG is a direct companion to the upcoming Diablo: The Board Game, a co-op adventure board game slated for fall 2025."

"The TTRPG and board game will fuel one another with interchangeable game components, shared accessories, and complementary expansions with overarching events in a fully integrated product line."