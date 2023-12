Xbox is aware of a problem that can cause players to lose saved progress in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select “Quit Game” or “Save to Quick Resume” from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose "Save to Quick Resume" or "Quit") when they finish playing. Users should not disconnect their console from the power. Users should select “shut down” from the console menu and leave their Xbox connected to power. We are working to fix this ASAP.