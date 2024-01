By the end of this month, we're unleashing a colossal-sized dev kit update that'll put the power of unbridled game creation directly in your hands. Imagine it: crafting not just ARK mods, but entire custom Unreal Engine games to be made available inside ASA.

Want to build a Mario-esque rampage through Crystal Isles? Go for it! Dream of a PvP arena where Tek Rexes joust against Spinos? Buckle up. This dev kit update will come with a completely playable Mario-inspired platformer example to help show you the ropes, but your imagination is the true architect. Design custom main menus, host and browse your own multiplayer game sessions from within the mod, and even create a mod that progresses (seamless travel) from one level to the next – the sandbox is officially yours to play in.