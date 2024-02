"On behalf of the board and everyone at Devolver, I would like to thank Douglas for his significant commitment and achievements at Devolver in the last four years,"

"Douglas' energy, leadership and determination were critical to our IPO and program to build our infrastructure as a listed company, culminating in the exciting System Era acquisition. I am excited by the opportunity to step back into the CEO role. It's an incredible pleasure and honour to continue to work with Devolver's fantastic and talented team, building out a strong pipeline of fun and creativity, and of course delivering on our long-term growth strategy."