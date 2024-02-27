Remedy Entertainment har köpt rättigheterna för spelserien Control från utgivaren 505 Games. Det ger den finländska utvecklaren full kontroll över såväl 2019 års Control som kommande delar i serien.
The Control franchise is in the core of Remedy. Having acquired the full rights to Control, Condor and Control 2, Remedy is now in a position to make the right product and business decisions focusing on long-term franchise growth.
Remedy har två nya delar i serien under utveckling: dels Control 2, dels ett multiplayer-spel med arbetsnamnet Condor som bygger på samma värld. Båda dessa utvecklas till pc, PS5 och Xbox Series X/S. Det är okänt när de är tänkta att släppas. Man gör också en remake av de två första Max Payne-titlarna, men dessa ges ut av Rockstar Games.
Affären ger Remedy möjlighet att satsa långsiktigt på varumärket, skriver man. Man säger sig också få ett bättre förhandlingsläge gentemot utgivare då man kan välja att ge ut spelet själva eller via en partner.
This transaction will enable us to negotiate better deals for current and future Control games. We can now weigh up the options between self-publishing and a new publishing partner for Condor and Control 2. At the same time, we are in a better negotiating position than before as Control is an established brand and Alan Wake 2 has been successful. We are confident that these factors combined will enable us to get the right partner, deal structure and risk-reward profile that benefit Remedy and are the best fit for the Control franchise. We will evaluate and negotiate with potential future partners over the coming months.
Remedy betalar 17 miljoner euro för att köpa rättigheterna av 505 Games. Det är samma summa som 505 stoppat in i utvecklingen av de två kommande Control-spelen.
Control är det enda av Remedys spel som 505 Games gett ut. Den finska studion har jobbat med flera olika utgivare genom åren, t.ex. Rockstar Games (Max Payne-spelen) och Microsoft (Alan Wake, Quantum Break).