Gänget bakom PUBG har släppt en plan för hur battle royale-åldringen (spelet fyller sju!) kommer utvecklas i år.
Man tycks hämta inspiration från Battlefield, detta genom att införa förstörbara miljöer. Det gör att situationen på slagfältet kan förändras, till exempel genom att smälla upp ett skydd eller förstöra en byggnad. Det hör kommer börja testas så smått i och med en uppdatering i april, och utvecklas löpande i kommande uppdateringar.
Introducing Various In-Game Interaction Features
By providing players the ability to strategically destroy sections of buildings, we unlock the possibility for them to carve out new attack routes or construct defensive barriers. This feature hopes to go beyond mere environmental destruction, infusing the game with an enriched layer of strategy and tactics.
Such 'destruction' elements are expected to add dynamism to the game and create unpredictable situations, necessitating players to change their strategies flexibly according to circumstances.
Discussions on the 'environmental destruction' feature are currently ongoing, and we plan to introduce some of these features in the upcoming April update, with continuous improvements and expansions to follow.
En annan nyhet är att spelmotorn ska bytas till Unreal Engine 5 i år. Det är okänt när detta sker. Men bytet bäddar för användarskapat innehåll, skriver utvecklarna. Spelarna ska få verktyg för att skapa egna justeringar och innehåll till spelet. Även här oklar när det dyker upp.
Slutligen fortsätter Sisyfos-projketet att stoppa fuskare. Flera åtgärder redovisas, och det hela kröns av en bild som säger att man bannade 33 procent fler fuskare under 2023 än året innan. Oklart om det är bra eller dåligt sett till hur många som fuskar.
Läs hela ändringsplanen här. Du har den i videoform ovan.