Introducing Various In-Game Interaction Features

By providing players the ability to strategically destroy sections of buildings, we unlock the possibility for them to carve out new attack routes or construct defensive barriers. This feature hopes to go beyond mere environmental destruction, infusing the game with an enriched layer of strategy and tactics.

Such 'destruction' elements are expected to add dynamism to the game and create unpredictable situations, necessitating players to change their strategies flexibly according to circumstances.