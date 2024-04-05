Sarah Bond på Xbox berättade lite om framtiden via en rapport till Windows Central. En viktig del av detta var att framtidssäkra Xbox digitala bibliotek. Hon säger att bakåtkompatibiliteten alltid varit viktig för Xbox och kommer även fortsätta vara det i framtiden. Just därför har de nu…
"formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself".
Bond fortsätter och berätta att:
"We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy,"
Hon berättar att det även finns mer nyheter att berätta men att vi kommer få vänta till nästa Xbox Showcase i juni innan dessa avslöjas. Spännande sa Bill, mycket sa Bull!