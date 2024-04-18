"When I played Secret of Mana, the multiplayer co-op mode was something that really stood out and left a strong impression on me."

"So when we were proposing this game internally, and discussing what it should be, we actually had that discussion on whether we should incorporate a feature like that."

"I myself really do cherish and have fond memories of being able to go on one single adventure with your friends and clear things together. I know what that experience is like, and I do want to consider being able to implement features like that in the future.”