Developed and implemented by Yigsoft with close collaboration from the CD PROJEKT RED team, The Witcher 3 REDkit offers a plethora of advanced features as well as full Steam Workshop integration, making publishing — and using — mods easy for both creators and casual players. As a repurposed, reworked, and extended codebase of REDengine 3, it gives modders unparalleled freedom in creating new quests, characters, locations, and more.