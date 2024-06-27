De flesta har nog ingen chans mot Conor McGregor i MMA-buren, men nu får du en chans att ta ut honom från skuggorna. IO Interactive har nämligen lagt till MMA-stjärnan i sitt Hitman: World of Assassination som karaktären ”The Disruptor”. Karaktären delar både yrke och tatueringar med den irländska superstjärnan.
"Conor McGregor features in Hitman: World of Assassination as The Disruptor, a multi-millionaire MMA Fighter with worldwide fame who started a feud with the CEO of a prominent tech company, putting a target on his back in the process,"
McGregor själv säger följande om rollen:
"The age of the Disruptor is here,"
"I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life. I can’t wait for players to try to take him down. Agent 47 is in for the fight of his life."
Uppdraget finns tillgängligt fram till 29:e juli på Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch (streaming) och PC.