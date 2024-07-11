Hello Miners,

We've got a mid-summer surprise for you.

For a while now, we've had fans asking about a collaboration with the dwarven power metal band Wind Rose. Their hit track "Diggy Diggy Hole" has struck a chord with many brave dwarven hearts, and had folks excited about crossover possibilities between their music and Deep Rock Galactic.

Well, we heard you. And we reached out to them to see if we could cook something up together. Turns out the answer was yes, we absolutely could cook something up together.

We're very happy to share their latest single --

"Rock and Stone"

-- inspired by the Deep Rock Galactic universe. Check out the music video above! Great work, Wind Rose. <3

Hope everyone's having a great summer out there. Don't forget to check for cave leeches.

With love,

-The Ghost Ship Crew