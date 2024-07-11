Rymddvärga-spelet Deep Rock Galactic har en dedikerad skara spelare och nu har spelet fått en officiell låt. Låten Rock and Stone från metalbandet Wind Rose är skriven med inspiration av Deep Rock Galactic och är nu dess officiella ledmotiv. De har till och med släppt en video på youtube som går att se här nedan.
Om namnet Wind Rose låter bekant så har de hörts tidigare i sammanhanget Deep Rock Galactic. De släppte nämligen låten Diggy Diggy Hole som spelas och nynnas i många Deep Rock Galactic-sammanhang.
Ghost Crew skriver så här om samarbetet:
Hello Miners,
We've got a mid-summer surprise for you.
For a while now, we've had fans asking about a collaboration with the dwarven power metal band Wind Rose. Their hit track "Diggy Diggy Hole" has struck a chord with many brave dwarven hearts, and had folks excited about crossover possibilities between their music and Deep Rock Galactic.
Well, we heard you. And we reached out to them to see if we could cook something up together. Turns out the answer was yes, we absolutely could cook something up together.
We're very happy to share their latest single --
"Rock and Stone"
-- inspired by the Deep Rock Galactic universe. Check out the music video above! Great work, Wind Rose. <3
Hope everyone's having a great summer out there. Don't forget to check for cave leeches.
With love,
-The Ghost Ship Crew
Tack för nyheten @Devan