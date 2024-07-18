Bethesda blir den första utvecklaren under Microsoft som organiserar sig och går med i ett fackförbund. De ansluter sig till CWA (Communication Workers of America) som stödjer programmerare, digitala designers och liknade arbeten. 241 utvecklare har skrivit under och Microsoft har godkänt CWA som fackliga representanter.
På X står det följande:
"We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are ecstatic to announce the formation of our union with @CWAUnion,"
"Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry."
Microsoft ser positivt på att CWA kommer sköta arbetarnas fackliga representation. De skriver så här via ett pressutskick.
"We are so excited to announce our union at Bethesda Game Studio and join the movement sweeping across the video game industry,"
"It is clear that every worker can benefit from bringing democracy into the workplace and securing a protected voice on the job. We’re thrilled to get down to brass tacks and win a fair contract, proving that our unity is a source of real power to positively shape our working conditions, our lives, and the company as a whole."
Just nu är det en aningen skakig tillvaro för de som jobbar inom spelindustrin med ekonomiskt problem och massuppsägningar. Så det är inte konstigt att man söker sig till facken för att ge sig själv någon form av säkerhet. Sega of America har gått med i facket och även Activision Blizzard har ett fackligt avtal på gång, något som Microsoft också ställer sig bakom.
