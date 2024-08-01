Yoshimi Yasuda berättar stolt på X att hans remaster av Lollipop Chainsaw inte kommer ändras eller censureras. Spelet har nämligen gått igenom testerna på alla plattformar och fått klartecken att släppas.
We have almost obtained the approval from all of the platforms on which LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is scheduled for release. This is very important for us, the original staff,but there were no requests for changes to the game content. Pre-orders for the digital versions of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch will be opening soon.
Detta innebär att spelet är redo för release och det kommer snart vara möjligt att förhandsboka spelet. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP släpps på PS5, Xbox Series och Switch den 25:e september.