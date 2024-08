The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team has now purged the Ranked Play leaderboards in both Call of Duty: Warzone and #MWIII, banning accounts for cheating and boosting.

#TeamRICOCHET has accelerated cheat vendor enforcements resulting in over 65,000 account bans across Ranked Play and non-Ranked modes in #Warzone and #MW3 this week.

The team will continue to monitor and issue enforcements to anyone cheating or boosting in all game modes.