Borderlands-filmen har ju inte fått någon vidare bra kritik, varken av press eller tittare. Take-Twos chef Strauss Zelnick fick frågan om filmen av IGN och sa då att den inte kommer spela roll rent ekonomiskt, eller påverka Borderlands som franchise. Han ber oss dock att ge filmen en chans med motiveringen att det är många som jobbat hårt med den.
"Let's give the film a chance. A lot of people worked really hard on it. The underlying intellectual property is phenomenal, the cast is amazing, I think the look and feel is really terrific. So let's see what audiences have to say. But to answer your question, no, the performance of the film wouldn't have a financial impact on us or on the franchise one way or another."
Borderlands-filmen har varit på tapeten sedan 2015, men det var först 2020 det började hända saker. Eli Roth tog sig an projektet och toppnamn som Cate Blachett, Jamie Lee Curtis och Jack Black.
Är det något här på FZ som har hunnit se filmen och kan ge ett utlåtande?