The Fallout: Vault 13 Demo is being released as an early access preview to gather feedback from players. In this demo, you will be able to explore a fully realized version of The Inyo, the first of five open-world areas that will be in the full version of the mod. You will be able to begin the classic Fallout journey, revisit several locations from the original game (Vault 13, Vault 15, Shady Sands, the Khan Base), and explore everywhere in between.