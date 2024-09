CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) has acquired the business operations of Endor AG as part of an asset deal. The shares in the foreign subsidiaries will also be transferred. Additionally, CORSAIR will take over all active employment contracts of Endor AG.

Endor AG will be fully liquidated as part of the insolvency proceedings and its stock market listing will be terminated shortly. Shareholders should expect not to receive any payments. The company’s real estate remains up for sale.