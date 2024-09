KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS will host a panel discussion on “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH” for PlayStation 5. Visionary game creator Hideo Kojima, and Daichi Miura, singer-songwriter and official supporter of TGS2024, will be joined by a number of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title. Attendees will be given a front row seat to the latest update in the development of “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH”.