Det skämtas ibland att Bethesdas spel är buggiga. Hur det är med den saken får du själv avgöra, men den tidigare Bethesda-medarbetaren Bruce Nesmith säger inte emot. Han har pratat med Videogamer om varför spel är buggiga, och varför de släpps trots att utvecklarna känner till buggarna. Och han säger att Bethesdas spel "kunde ha varit mer polerade", men att det är omöjligt att göra buggfria spel i dag.
I will be the first person to say that Bethesda Games could have a higher degree of polish.
Nesmith, som jobbat med t.ex. Skyrim, Fallout 4 och Starfield, menar att dagens spel (inte minst Bethesdas) är så stora och komplexa eftersom de innehåller mängder med saker som inteagerar med varandra, och att det därför inte är möjligt att göra ett helt buggfritt spel.
Games are so large, so complex, particularly Bethesda Games, because you have so many working elements that are trying to interact with one another, that to have a bug free release is impossible. There is no game on the market that is bug free.
Han tillägger att utvecklare brukar känna till de flesta buggar när spelet släpps. Att inte allt fixas innan dess handlar om prioriteringar, att göra en avvägning hur mycket tid och resurser som kan läggas på spelet innan det släpps. Och då är det "bara" bättre, inte felfritt.
That level of polish also comes at a price. Are you willing to let the game sit for six more months and be delayed six more months in order to try to polish it? You’re still not going to get perfection, it’s just going to be better. So at some point you have to make the decision to publish, and to publish something you know has bugs. You’ve got a list of them—all 700 or whatever—and they’re out there anyway because I can’t fix them all.
Starfield släpptes för drygt ett år sedan. Någon månad tidigare sa Xbox-chefen Matt Booty att det var Bethesdas spel med minst antal buggar vid release.
Relaterat: Paradox-chefen Mattias Lilja uttryckte häromdagen att dagens spelare har högre krav och är mindre förlåtande. Vilket väl ligger i linje med Nesmiths kommentarer om en mer förlåtande attityd förr.