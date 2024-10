Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier with a mysterious neural implant who is suffering from memory loss and flashbacks. Set out on a series of dangerous covert missions to unlock the secrets of your past in a world filled with the persistent threat of artificial intelligence, high tech experimentation, corporate espionage, political corruption, and an unchecked military. MindsEye is an immersive experience with a mind-bending complex narrative, rich environments, groundbreaking combat, future tech, and high speed chases.