En ny patch har precis släppts till Dragon’s Dogma 2 som gör att spelets bilduppdateringfrekvens kan höjas. Spelet i sig fick bra kritik, men det kritiserades också för haltade bilduppdatering och aningen dålig optimering. Detta postades utvecklarna på X om uppdateringen.
A new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on all platforms!
- Changed the options in "Graphics" within the Options menu to "Prioritize Graphics" and "Prioritize Performance."
For additional resolution and performance info on each option, please reference the chart below.