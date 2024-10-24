I kampen mot fusket i Apex Legends har Linux identifierats som ett säkerhetshål. Därför skippas stödet för att köra spelet i det operativsystemet. En konsekvens är att Apex Legends inte längre går att köra på Steam Deck, vars operativsystem baseras på just Linux. Man får vara så god och installera Linux på Decken om man vill fortsätta spela Apex Legends där.
In our efforts to combat cheating in Apex, we've identified Linux OS as being a path for a variety of impactful exploits and cheats. As a result, we've decided to block Linux OS access to the game. While this will impact a small number of Apex players, we believe the decision will meaningfully reduce instances of cheating in our game.
Linux is used by default on the Steam Deck. There is currently no reliable way for us to differentiate a legitimate Steam Deck from a malicious cheat claiming to be a Steam Deck (via Linux).
Mer om säkerhetsbristerna och orsaken till beslutet:
The openness of the Linux operating systems makes it an attractive one for cheaters and cheat developers. Linux cheats are indeed harder to detect and the data shows that they are growing at a rate that requires an outsized level of focus and attention from the team for a relatively small platform. There are also cases in which cheats for the Windows OS get emulated as if it’s on Linux in order to increase the difficulty of detection and prevention.
We had to weigh the decision on the number of players who were legitimately playing on Linux/the Steam Deck versus the greater health of the population of players for Apex. While the population of Linux users is small, their impact infected a fair amount of players’ games. This ultimately brought us to our decision today.
Apex Legends är free to play och finns till pc, Playstation och Xbox.