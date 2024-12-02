Hård konkurrens på free-to-play-marknaden gör att Ubisoft skrotar onlineshootern Xdefiant drygt ett år efter att den släpptes, rapporterade vi i morse. Det här innebär att flera kontor läggs ner och att 100-tals medarbetare får gå.
Ungefär hälften av alla som jobbat med Xdefiant flyttas till andra områden inom Ubisoft, skriver företaget. Den andra hälften, uppskattningsvis omkring 280 personer, sägs upp, och kontoren i San Francisco och Osaka stängs, medan det blir bantningar i Sydney.
Unfortunately, the discontinuation of XDefiant brings difficult consequences for the teams working on this game. Even if almost half of the XDefiant team worldwide will be transitioning to other roles within Ubisoft, this decision also leads to the closing of our San Francisco and Osaka production studios and to the ramp down of our Sydney production site, with 143 people departing in San Francisco and 134 people likely to depart in Osaka and Sydney.
Xdefiant släpptes i maj, men mottagandet var inget vidare: 2 av 5 blev FZ:s dom.