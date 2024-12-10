"Faithfully crafted under official license from HBO and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a blockbuster story-driven action-adventure RPG that invites players to step into the immersive world of Westeros,"

"In Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, you will embark on a journey to restore your house's legacy, forging alliances through trials and betrayals while navigating a realm rife with intrigue, danger, and opportunity. The game’s original storyline expands on that of the legendary TV series, allowing you to forge your own path amidst the power struggles of noble houses and the looming threat of what lies beyond the Wall."