Den senaste Alan Wake 2-uppdateringen är ute, och främst intressant för PS5 Pro-ägare.
Spelet har justerats på flera sätt för fin-PS5:an, bland annat med det nya grafikläget "Balanced". Det är ett mellanting mellan kvalitets- och prestandalägena och siktar på 40 fps. Det kräver dock en kompatibel skärm som klarar upp till 120 Hz. Det har även gjorts smärre ändringar med kvalitets- och prestandalägena på PS5 Pro, samt ett par allmänna buggfixar – changelog nedan.
Improvements and additions
PlayStation 5 (1.200.007)
Xbox Series (1.2.0.7)
PC (1.2.7)
[PS5 Pro] Added a new “Balanced” graphics mode. This mode requires compatible displays that can achieve a 120Hz refresh rate. The Balanced mode combines PS5 Pro Quality mode settings including raytracing with Performance mode resolution. This mode targets 40fps.
[PS5 Pro] Slightly adjusted visual settings of the Performance mode to achieve a more consistent framerate.
[PS5 Pro] Quality and Balanced mode: Adjusted Raytracing settings to achieve a less noisy image.
[PS5 Pro] Added an option to toggle PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) On/Off.
Fixes
[The Lake House] Fixed manuscript collectables that showed the wrong page in Saga’s Mind Place.
[The Lake House] Fixed “Welcome to the Lake House” video collectable missing audio.
Minor fixes and optimizations.