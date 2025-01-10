I februari väntar nätverkstestning av den co-op-inriktade Elden Ring-spinoffen Nightreign, och någon gång i dag blir det möjligt att registrera intresse för att vara med och testa.
Ett okänt antal sökande kommer väljas ut för att få delta. Du ansöker här.
Testet beskrivs så här:
The network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch.
Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests.
Själva testet går av stapeln i februari, enligt Eurogamer den 14-17:e. Testningen görs på PS5 och Xbox Series. Spelet släpps till dessa två, plus pc, Xbox One och PS4 någon gång i år.