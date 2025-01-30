Quantic Dreams spel är kända för sina interaktiva berättelser så att det inte kommit någon film eller tv-serieadaption är lite förvånande. Men nu har Elliot Page bestämt sig för att gör en tv-serie på Beyond: Two Souls. Elliot (som hette Ellen på den tiden) var ju som bekant huvudroll i spelet kommer nu med sitt Pageboy Productions och David Cage Quantic Dreams att ta spelet till tv-tittarna.
Cage uttrycker också glädjen att få jobba med Page igen.
“I was blown away by [Elliot’s] acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium.”
Projektet är i väldigt tidig utveckling men Page säger så här:
“We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers,”
Pageboy har tidigare stått för projekt som Blacksport och Close to You. Quantic Dreams senaste spel var Detroit: Become Humans som släpptes 2018 och de håller förnuvarande på med Star Wars Eclipse.