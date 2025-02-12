DICE Awards har precis gått av stapeln och Team Asobis ultragulliga Astro Bot tog hem flertalet priser som Outstanding Achievment in Animation, Outstanding Tecnical Achievement, Family Game of the year, Oustanding Achievement in Game Design och som grädde på moset tog även Astro Bot hem den åtråvärda GOTY-titeln (Game of the Year). Astro Bot har ju har mottagits med öppna hjärtan av så väl spelare som kritiker så dessa priser är förstås väldigt välförtjänta.

Det fanns även svenskar vid vinnarbordet. Helldivers 2 fick pris för musik och bästa online-spel. Indiana Jones fick pris för bästa karaktär och bästa story.

Här nedan är hela listan av vinnare:

  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot

  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong

  • Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers 2

  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers 2

  • Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

  • Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot

  • Action Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

  • Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

  • Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot

  • Fighting Game of the Year: TEKKEN 8

  • Racing Game of the Year: F1 24

  • Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: Refantazio

  • Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24

  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro

  • Online Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home

  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow

  • Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro

  • Mobile Game of the Year: Balatro

  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot

  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well

  • Game of the Year: Astro Bot