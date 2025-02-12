DICE Awards har precis gått av stapeln och Team Asobis ultragulliga Astro Bot tog hem flertalet priser som Outstanding Achievment in Animation, Outstanding Tecnical Achievement, Family Game of the year, Oustanding Achievement in Game Design och som grädde på moset tog även Astro Bot hem den åtråvärda GOTY-titeln (Game of the Year). Astro Bot har ju har mottagits med öppna hjärtan av så väl spelare som kritiker så dessa priser är förstås väldigt välförtjänta.

Det fanns även svenskar vid vinnarbordet. Helldivers 2 fick pris för musik och bästa online-spel. Indiana Jones fick pris för bästa karaktär och bästa story.

Här nedan är hela listan av vinnare:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot

Action Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot

Fighting Game of the Year: TEKKEN 8

Racing Game of the Year: F1 24

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: Refantazio

Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro

Online Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro

Mobile Game of the Year: Balatro

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well