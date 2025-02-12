DICE Awards har precis gått av stapeln och Team Asobis ultragulliga Astro Bot tog hem flertalet priser som Outstanding Achievment in Animation, Outstanding Tecnical Achievement, Family Game of the year, Oustanding Achievement in Game Design och som grädde på moset tog även Astro Bot hem den åtråvärda GOTY-titeln (Game of the Year). Astro Bot har ju har mottagits med öppna hjärtan av så väl spelare som kritiker så dessa priser är förstås väldigt välförtjänta.
Det fanns även svenskar vid vinnarbordet. Helldivers 2 fick pris för musik och bästa online-spel. Indiana Jones fick pris för bästa karaktär och bästa story.
Här nedan är hela listan av vinnare:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong
Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot
Action Game of the Year: Helldivers 2
Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot
Fighting Game of the Year: TEKKEN 8
Racing Game of the Year: F1 24
Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: Refantazio
Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro
Online Game of the Year: Helldivers 2
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro
Mobile Game of the Year: Balatro
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well
Game of the Year: Astro Bot